Mahama Marries Again!
Ghana's former President John Mahama over the weekend, renewed his marriage vows and exchanged wedding rings with his wife, Lordina.
The brief but impressive Christian ceremony came off at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to commemorate 25 years of Mahama's marriage by Ordinance to Lordina.
The couple also signed a new marriage certificate.
Even before the event, social media had been awash with speculations that the former president was about to renew the solemn vows he made to Lordina some 25 years ago and reassure her that he would be a faithful husband according to his Christian teachings.
Although the ceremony was intended to be a private one, it was attended by several personalities from the political, corporate, traditional, media and clergy fraternities.
Among the high-profile guests were Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams of the Action Chapel; Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, Royal House Chapel; Eastwood Anaba, Fountain Gate Ministries; Evangelist Lawrence Tetteh, Worldwide Miracle Outreach and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.
Also spotted at the event were the former Chief Justice Georgina Wood; Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, New Patriotic Party (NPP; Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Zoomlion Ghana Limited; Kweku Baako Jnr, journalist; Chief Dele Momodu of Ovation International, Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram; Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a failed NDC parliamentary candidate for Weija Gbawe and several other people.
Their five children, including little Farida, were also in attendance to grace the occasion.
Mr Mahama, though a happily married man, has not been portrayed as an ideal husband in Ghanaian political circles and oftentimes, his political opponents taunt him over his inability to tell the exact number of his children and their mothers.
Even John Mahama's autobiography, 'My First Coup D'état,' did not reveal that much-sought-after information.
In a previous interview with DAILY GUIDE, Lordina confirmed that her husband has other children apart from hers, and explained how it happened. “John was a bit wild in his more youthful days. It happened at a time we had some turbulence in our relationship and I had returned to Europe where I lived many years before we got married.
“But we have managed to build a stable relationship. He joined me in worshipping at the Assemblies of God Church about seven years ago and it has imbued in him a sense of confidence and made him a loving and responsible father,” Lordina explained.
The former first lady and officially known wife of John Mahama also said she was not perturbed about that un-exemplary aspect of her husband.
“That is the hazard of being married to a handsome man; even my friends tease me and say that I am lucky to have caught him when I did, else if they had met him first, I would not have had him,” she stated.
There were speculations that the former president has a Kwahu woman as a mistress and that he has a number of children, with one of the boys attending an elite private university along the road to the Akuapem Mountain who recently had a problem with the school authorities.
