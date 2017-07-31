modernghana logo

WordDigest: Put To Test

Ebenezer Zor
54 minutes ago | Feature Article

"I pray that your partnership with us in the faith may be effective in deepening your understanding of every good thing we share for the sake of Christ"

[Philemon 1:6] NIV
The Bible tells us that faith without work is dead.

If we do not put our faith into action, it is not really faith; it is just nice ideas.

So when God truly does a work in our lives, it affects everything about us.

It affects our words, thoughts and actions.
Can people tell by your actions that you belong to God?

Be confident in the Lord that He is faithful and will complete what He started.

Even in your hard times remember your faith is being put test.

And that will deepen your understanding about God's work for mankind.

God bless you.
Prayer
O' Lord strengthen my faith in you.
Confession
Jesus you are wonderful to me.
WordDigest writer's/whatsapp page #: +233246646694

#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration

