TOP STORIES
Negative people live worse but possitive people live worth.By: Bright Okai Idan(Leg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Sunyani Municipal Assembly to complete ongoing projects by previous government
The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, has pledged to complete all relevant on-going projects and programs initiated by previous government in the municipality.
“I have decided to complete all the on-going projects and programs initiated by my predecessor (of blessed memory) to ensure that resources expended on these projects benefit our people” she said.
The Municipal Chief Executive was addressing the first Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Sixth Assembly at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Hall.
Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, said she has initiated moves to| "complete the construction of the Maternity Ward at Sunyani Municipal Hospital, extend electricity and upgrade and create access roads leading to all completed CHPS compounds which have been left unused at Watchman, Benunkwanta and Atuahenkrom".
Other projects the MCE is looking at include the graveling and paving the precincts of the newly constructed Atronie Police Station to pave the way for its occupation by the Police Service and also complete water mechanization to facilitate the utilization of the 20-seater WC toilet at Atronie which was completed in 2015.
She assured that every area in the municipality will be adequately connected to the National Grid to promote local economic development and commended the various security agencies in the municipality who are working tirelessly to protect lives and property.
Hon. Ama Kumi Richardson charged the assembly members to come up with a comprehensive needs assessment to determine the specific areas for capacity building and logistics deployment, in order to ensure that Zonal Councils and the Unit Committees are adequately resourced to enable them discharge their functions effectively and effectively.
The Municipal Chief Executive announced that the Executive Committee of the assembly has approved the sub-committee’s recommendation for the Assembly to identify land banks in support of the government’s campaign of Planting for Food and Jobs.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News