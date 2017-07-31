TOP STORIES
Gomoa East DCE advocates for Girl-Child Education
The Gomoa East District Chief Executive in the Central Region, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has stressed the need for parents to encourage their children to attain height in education with special emphasis on the Girl-Child.
According to him, girls should be given the needed formal education to fill the human resource gabs towards national development.
" Women are in the majority in Ghana's population and therefore forms the pillar of the country. It therefore behoves on us as a nation to ensure that women acquire knowledge to support its development.
Parents should emulate shining example of top females who have made it to the top ladder and encourage their girls to see them as role models.
Education is the key to development and is also the biggest tool in the fight against poverty and its related economic hardships"
Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated this at the Speech and Prize-Gtaiving Day Celebration of the Gyanwa Foundation Educational Complex at Gomoa Afransi on Friday.
The DCE noted that the Educational Complex being the only Girls school in the Gomoa East District ought to be given all the support to produce the manpower resources for the development of the district and the nation as a whole.
He further stated " As parents we have to 'envy' some females who have attain height in education and ensure that our girls follows their footsteps. Let encourage our girls to chose a particular women as role models whom they aspire to be in the near future.
Today, there are a lot of women who have made it to the top in our various communities who could be a role model for our girls to emulate.
As parents we have to monitor activities of our children especially the girls and control their movement. Watching of telenovelas nowadays also need our special attention as parents.
These telenovelas is gradually effecting academic standard."
The DCE disclosed that the Gomoa East District Assembly would support the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to improve educational standard in the District adding that achievable programs have been put in place to improve educational standard.
He therefore called for all hands on deck to ensure that children in the various communities acquire formal education as a form of fighting poverty, unemployment and socio-economic hardships.
Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo urged children in the district to take advantage of the Free SHS policy to further their education.
Mrs. Ewurabena Ahwoi, a retired educationalists and formal Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service lauded the proprietress of Gyanwa Educational Complex for establishing the Girls Schools in the area to serve as window of opportunity for girls.
She noted that most of the women who have made it in life were products of Girls only schools and was not out of place for the school to be cited at Gomoa Afransi.
" Mfanstiman Girls, Ola Girls, Wesley Girls, Arc Bishop Porters Girls, Mawuli Girls, Yaa Asantewa Girls among others have trained competent women who are serving sensitive managerial positions in the country.
All these Schools started with humble beginnings as this one. We as parents should encourage our girls and give them the needed educational support.
Ghana can boast of eminent women who have excelled in the their various positions.
Today, women like the Chief Justice Her Lordship Madam Sophia Akuffo, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Gloria Akuffo, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, the Chief of staff, Hon. Frema Opare and a number of female MPs and Ministers of state should encourage us to invest in our Girl-Child education as parents "
Mrs. Ewurabena Ahwoi tasked teachers to do their possible best and to make learning convenience for the students.
She observed that some students fear mathematics and science due to complexity methods used in teaching them. The formal Eastern Regional Director of Education expressed the hope that teachers would use flexible methods to improve grades obtained in mathematics and science subjects.
In her annual report, the Proprietress of Gyanwa Educational Complex, Madam Vida Odoom noted that the school which was started with only one child in 2013 can now boast of 120 pupils.
" This school was established to encourage parents to send their girls to school. Women play vital role in our families, society, churches and the nation as a whole so we ought to encourage them to access formal education"
Awards were given to deserving students who excel in their various classes with best ones receiving laptop computers.
