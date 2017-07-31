TOP STORIES
Parliament erred in inviting EC chair - Banda MP
The Member of Parliament for the Banda Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region and Minority Chief Whip, Ahmmed Ibrahim, has faulted the country’s Legislature for inviting the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Charlotte Osei to the floor of the House.
The Chairperson of the EC of Ghana, Charlotte Osei on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, stormed Parliament to answer questions from the legislators about the rationale behind charging journalists GHc10 for covering the 2016 general elections and why monies raised did not find expression in the elections body's financial statement to the house.
Speaking with the SPACE 87.7 FM MORNING FLIGHT SHOW host, Dickson Smith, the Banda legislator said, parliament was in the first place wrong to summon Mrs. Osei to the house, because he said the Standing Order 93 of the House forbids parliament to summon anyone to appear before them, when the same person or the matter is before a competent Court of jurisdiction.
Mr. Ahmmed Ibrahim said one single EC chairperson’s matter is before the presidency, judiciary and the legislature at the same and it does not speak well of the country’s young democracy.
According to the Minority Chief Whip, what was so worrisome about the EC chairperson’s appearance before parliament was the live telecast of the proceedings in the house.
The Banda MP said after the proceedings, nothing wrong was found against the EC chairperson.
He alleged that the recent brouhaha at the EC has been created by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sack Mrs. OSEI and appoint new EC chairman who can implement their diabolic agenda.
He said the “NPP wants to create new constituencies from 275 to 300 and over, implement ROPAL and also to introduce Electronic Voting, and these are the three main issues the NPP want to sack the EC Chairperson”.
In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sunyani East Constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh speaking on the same show, disputed the claims by the Banda MP.
Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh said the president is following the 1992 Constitution in the EC dispute. He backed his claims with the Article 146 (3) of the Constitution and said the president is invoking that Article of the constitution.
According to him, the president after receiving the petition from the EC aggrieved workers, had referred it to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo for further investigations as the constitution demands.
