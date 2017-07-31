TOP STORIES
Youth urged to embrace employable skills training
The Sunyani West District Chief Executive, Martin Obeng, has urged youths in his district to embrace the employable skills training being offered by the assembly.
The DCE said the Sunyani West assembly and the European Union, in collaboration with ActionAid Ghana is training the youth in the district on tilling, but the response has not been encouraging
According to the DCE, there are many employable opportunities available and asked the youth to take advantage of them.
Mr. Obeng said the project seek to train the youths in ICT, embroidery, vegetable farming among others, but the responses from the youth in the district is not the best in achieving the objectives.
The DCE said these on the SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT show hosted by Dickson Smith. He therefore, asked parents in the district to advise their wards to develop interest in the project.
The Sunyani West DCE said since he assumed office, the youth in the district have not demonstrated their willingness to learn any trade, a situation he said does not help in making them useful citizens.
