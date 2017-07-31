TOP STORIES
Khrist Le Roi School Celebrates Silver Jubilee
The Khrist Le Roi School at Teshie Demo celebrated their 25thanniversary in grand style with the talented pupils performing recitals and dances in spectacular fashion.
The event which took place last Saturday at the school (Junior Secondary section) attracted a lot of parents, guardians and passersby.
Rev. Father Sam Nii Moi Addo who was chairman of the occasion advised parents to be responsible for their children, and monitor their activities to encourage them to study at home as well as learn household duties.
He also challenged pupils and students who did not excel in their exams and could not receive awards to do better next term.
Some outstanding students received prizes, they include Obed Nartey, Best in Mathematics; Anita Larbi, Best in Science; Jessica Okailey Okine, Best in English Language and Abla Sarfoah, Best in Social Studies.
Madam Joyce Robertson, a special guest who presented some of the prizes cautioned mothers who encourage young girls to put chemicals on their hair, as it can affect their head and memory, as well as affect their brains.
Mrs Benedicta Torto, Head Mistress and Proprietor of the school said it has not been easy since 1992, however, the Lord has blessed the school with successes as the always hit 100% at the BECE.
She hinted that they are faced with challenges such as fees not paid on time and the nature of roads in the community, that has often affected the school bus.
Mr. Stephano Torto, Director of the school urged parents to see their children as treasures and support them to have quality education to become productive citizens.
He expressed the Khrist Le Roi is a Christian school who depend on Anglican beliefs and practices, however they are liberal to admit Muslims and other faiths.
Theophilus Nii Armah, a parent told Yours Truly, the school has very good teachers who have time and take good care on the children that is why he decided to take his two kids there.
