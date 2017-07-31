TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Military to deploy soldiers to protect mines against galamsey today
The Military Command will later this morning deploy personnel to protect mining sites against galamsey activities in the first phase of its long term protection for mining concessions.
The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, early in July announced the long term military protection for large-scale legal mining concessions under a signed memorandum with the Chamber of Mines and the Ghana Armed Forces.
The deployment, according to the Ministry is to provide protection for both life and property, against illegal miners and their activities.
The memorandum covered over 20 Companies including C&G Aleksa and GeoProfessional Services Limited, the latter of which had two Russians and two Ukrainians who were working at its site arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.
The Ministry, during a tour, found soldiers present at the mining company sparking investigations into possible military involvement into illegal mining.
On Monday, July 10 the Ministry published the list of companies are covered by the Memorandum of Understanding.
There are also eight other mining companies and mining groups that have their own agreements with the Ghana Army.
–
By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana
