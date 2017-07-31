modernghana logo

Military to deploy soldiers to protect mines against galamsey today

CitiFMonline
20 minutes ago | Headlines

The Military Command will later this morning deploy personnel to protect mining sites against galamsey activities in the first phase of its long term protection for mining concessions.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, early in July announced the long term military protection for large-scale legal mining concessions under a signed memorandum with the Chamber of Mines and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The deployment, according to the Ministry is to provide protection for both life and property, against illegal miners and their activities.

The memorandum covered over 20 Companies including C&G Aleksa and GeoProfessional Services Limited, the latter of which had two Russians and two Ukrainians who were working at its site arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The Ministry, during a tour, found soldiers present at the mining company sparking investigations into possible military involvement into illegal mining.

On Monday, July 10 the Ministry published the list of companies are covered by the Memorandum of Understanding.

NO. NAME OF COMPANY LOCATION
1.

>Gold Fields Ghana Limited

>Tarkwa
2.

>Abosso Gold Fields Limited

>Damang
3.

>AngloGold Ashanti

>Iduapriem
4.

>AngloGold Ashanti

>Obuasi
5

>Golden Star Resources Limited

>Bogoso/ Prestea
6.

>Golden Star Wassa Limited

>Wassa
7.

>Ghana Manganese Company

>Nsuta
8.

>Adamus Resources Limited

>Nkroful
9.

>Chirano Gold Limited

>Chirano
10.

>Mensin Gold Limited

>Bibiani

>11.

>Perseus Mining Limited

>Ayanfuri
12. Asanko Gold Mining Company

>

>Esaase/Obotan
13. Newmont Ghana Gold Limited

>

>Ahafo

>14

>Newmont Golden Ridge Limited

>Akyem

There are also eight other mining companies and mining groups that have their own agreements with the Ghana Army.

NO. NAME OF COMPANY LOCATION
1. C & G Aleksa

> 		Diaso
2. GeoProfessional Services Limited

> 		Tontokrom
3. ATK Mining Group

> 		Asamama
4. Group of Small Scale Miners:

>·        Akonto Ent

>·        Fermont Investment Limited

>·        Dirradex Ent.

>·        Mannaseh Link Ent.

>

>Atuna, Drobo
5 Owere Mines

> 		Konongo
6. Yasmin Mining Group

> 		Marfokrom near Mansiso
7. Yasdan Mining Group

> 		Marfokrom near Mansiso
8. Kibi Goldfields Limited

> 		Kibi


By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

