House on sale for £1 - but dare you step inside?

Sky News
13 minutes ago | General News

Fancy snapping up a house with three bedrooms and a bathroom for just a quid?

A property in Sunderland described as "an ideal investment" is due to go under the hammer with bids starting at just £1.

But there is a catch.
The end terrace's bargain guide price is due to "hazards of a serious nature" being found in the building.

It is not clear what the hazards are but anyone wishing to view the house has to sign a disclaimer that they do so at their own risk, auctioneers Andrew Craig said.

The sales pitch reads: "Attention Buyers! No Buyers' Premium To Pay! Guide price £1. Yes you have read this correctly £1 with no reserve."

The property is situated on Tunstall Terrace West, in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland, close to the city's university.

Images of the house show a stripped-back property with rooms including a kitchen that would appear to need a lot of tender loving care.

The property is up for auction at Newcastle Marriott Hotel, Gosforth Park, at 7pm on 31 July.

