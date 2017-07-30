TOP STORIES
"TO SOMEONE SEEKING POWER, THE POOREST MAN IS THE MOST USEFUL"By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Inclusive accountability project begins in Upper East
Bongo(U/E), July 30, GNA - A new governance project dubbed' Strengthening Inclusive and Accountability Local Governance', has started in the Upper East Region.
The project, which is being implemented in the Bongo and Nabdam districts by the Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC), an Advocacy and human rights organization, with funding support from STAR-Ghana, is aimed at addressing issues on gender inequality and social inclusion.
Speaking at separate ceremonies held in the Bongo and the Talensi Districts to kick start the project, the Project Coordinator of CODAC, Mr Seidu Musah Akugre, said despite government's commitment to gender mainstreaming and social inclusion in policies, programmes and service delivery approaches continued to persist in the region.
He said it was to help bridge the gap that his outfit with support from STAR-Ghana is implementing the project, aimed at increasing the capacity and voice of the target groups, their organizations and communities to engage more actively with local government authorities, .
'The project will mobilize rural women and other excluded groups to make them aware of their rights and entitlements and make local government decision-makers aware of their responsibility', the Project Coordinator said.
He said it would support to build the capacity of the two district assemblies to undertake gender equality and social inclusion responsive planning, budgeting, monitoring and reporting and strengthen the capacity of community level citizens' groups and the media to influence local policies and programmes.
Mr Saaka Sumaila, the Project Consultant, urged the assemblies to create congenial atmosphere for more gender and social inclusion activities.
Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the District Chief Executive for Bongo, said accountability and transparency would be the hallmark of his administration adding that the project would help him to achieve the stated objective.
In attendance were, PWDs, Assembly Persons, Queen Mothers, Traditional rulers, Market women, community leaders, past Assembly persons, the media Gender Desk officers, Directors of National Commission for Civic Education and CHRAJ.
GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News