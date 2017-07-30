modernghana logo

Farmers urged to visit agricultural offices to enhance their knowledge

GNA
41 minutes ago | Social News

Akim Oda (E/R), July 30, GNA - Mr Prosper Klu, the Birim Central Municipal Agriculture Extension Officer, has called on farmers to regularly visit local agricultural offices for suggestions on improved farming practices to help grow their businesses.

He said improved technologies and innovations would be shared for farmers to overcome challenges in agriculture.

Mr Klu said this at a meeting held by the Research Extension Farmers Linkage Committee (REFLC) of the Department of Agriculture at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The meeting, which was organised by REFLC, was to find solutions to constraints being faced by farmers in the Birim Central Municipality.

The members of committee comprised of representatives from the Eastern Regional Department of Agriculture, assembly staff, farmers, agricultural input dealers and the media.

Mr Francis Ahiamatah, Officer of the Management Information Service of the Birim Central Municipal Agriculture Department, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the farmers have been put in six groups.

He said they are livestock and poultry, tree crops, root and tubers, cereals and legumes, vegetables, cross cutting and emerging issues.

Mr Ahiamatah said the constraints identified by the committee were poor management and wrongful application of agricultural chemicals and would be addressed by REFLC.

Madam Hajia Abiba Yusifu, an officer at the Eastern Regional Department of Agriculture, said the committee was formed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture together with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to help identify farmer, value-chain and industry constraints for discussion in the planning sessions at the district and regional levels. GNA

Social News

