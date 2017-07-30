TOP STORIES
IEPA needs Re-branding - Prof Oduro
Cape Coast, July 30, GNA - Professor George K. T. Oduro, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has appealed to stakeholders to re-brand the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA).
He said this would help it effectively contribute to the governance and educational administrative work of the country.
The re-branding, he said was necessary to ensure that the Institute continued to churn out graduates with outstanding leadership qualities for quality organisational work.
Professor Oduro said this at the opening of the maiden IEPA Almuni homecoming conference of UCC on Friday.
The two day conference which was held under the theme: "Improving educational administration in Ghana: the role of IEPA graduate", offered stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on an array of issues concerning education administration in Ghana.
Prof Oduro said the IEPA must not lose its focus on training graduates who possessed the ability to coordinate the internal practices of the educational sector with emphasis on quality leadership.
He implored the Alumni to get involved in the transformative process by expanding their tentacles to make general public understand the uniqueness of educational administration.
Professor Oduro said interference in the administrative work of the education sector had put leaders of some institutions into complex situations which made it difficult for them to effectively discharge their duties.
Dr Augustine Tawiah, Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, called for the institution of licensing requirements for educational administrators as it was being planned for teachers.
He also called for the establishment of an institute for educational leadership and development at the universities preparing educational administrators.
He said this would equip them with the essential leadership skills needed to effectively manage the schools. GNA
By Grace Darko, GNA
