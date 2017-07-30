modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

IEPA needs Re-branding - Prof Oduro

GNA
41 minutes ago | Education

Cape Coast, July 30, GNA - Professor George K. T. Oduro, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has appealed to stakeholders to re-brand the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA).

He said this would help it effectively contribute to the governance and educational administrative work of the country.

The re-branding, he said was necessary to ensure that the Institute continued to churn out graduates with outstanding leadership qualities for quality organisational work.

Professor Oduro said this at the opening of the maiden IEPA Almuni homecoming conference of UCC on Friday.

The two day conference which was held under the theme: "Improving educational administration in Ghana: the role of IEPA graduate", offered stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on an array of issues concerning education administration in Ghana.

Prof Oduro said the IEPA must not lose its focus on training graduates who possessed the ability to coordinate the internal practices of the educational sector with emphasis on quality leadership.

He implored the Alumni to get involved in the transformative process by expanding their tentacles to make general public understand the uniqueness of educational administration.

Professor Oduro said interference in the administrative work of the education sector had put leaders of some institutions into complex situations which made it difficult for them to effectively discharge their duties.

Dr Augustine Tawiah, Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, called for the institution of licensing requirements for educational administrators as it was being planned for teachers.

He also called for the establishment of an institute for educational leadership and development at the universities preparing educational administrators.

He said this would equip them with the essential leadership skills needed to effectively manage the schools. GNA

By Grace Darko, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Education

TOP STORIES

Stop Using Yahoo And Gmail—Communication Minister Warns Gov’t Agencies

6 hours ago

KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

6 hours ago

quot-img-1life is not all about material things

By: [email protected] quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line