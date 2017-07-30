modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

Ghana I Nhyira FM I Nana Yaw Gyimah
38 minutes ago | General News

City authorities in Kumasi are lauding efforts by residents to confront sanitation challenges in the metropolis.

Two people were arrested by residents of Dichemso for dumping waste at unauthorized place days after a massive clean-up.

One of them is on remand while police are processing the other for court.

Enforcement of sanitation laws is key in the agenda to restore Kumasi to its green look that earned it the accolade, Garden City of West Africa.

Mayor of Kumasi, Mr. Assibey Antwi says the assembly will need the collaboration of residents to achieve its objectives.

“Our continued effort to keep the city clean will be successful when the people of Kumasi give us the support. All the arrests so far were through public arrest so when you are dropping something in the open you have to be careful”, he said.

Beside KMA’s tree planting project, massive clean- up exercises will be undertaken regularly to keep the city tidy, he said.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive spoke to Nhyira News during a night clean up in the Central Business District of Adum.

The night clean-up is a joint effort by the KMA and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Pro- NPP vigilante group, Invincible Forces, lent a hand to the exercise.

General News

KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

