Education must be made more practical oriented

GNA
36 minutes ago | Education

Ho, July 30, GNA - Dr Hillar Addo, Vice President of Academics, Leadership University College of Applied Sciences (LUCAS) in Accra, has re-echoed the call for a practical-oriented educational system in the country.

He said that system must produce students who would impact positively on society, instead of only nurturing "certificate goals."

Dr Addo said this at the maiden graduation ceremony of Ho International School Complex.

He said 'education is producing critical thinkers and assertive students. It is giving people knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that human beings need to be confident and live their lives productively.

Dr Addo said knowledge abounds in the country and that what it lacked was the skills to become innovative, and productive and called for the introduction of practical learning in preschools to help pupils and students identify their talents and strength.

He said it was unfortunate that students had certificates but could not do much and asked that practical training be encouraged and parents advised to support skill training programmes.

Madam Commend Enyam Akpeloo, Proprietress of Ho International School Complex, said the School, established in 2014, has a blended curriculum of international and local course structures laced with field trips, creative workshops, among other practical activities to position pupils strategically within an 'evolving' educational system.

Madam Akpeloo said pupils in the School were being trained to become problem solvers even before they enrolled in to senior high school.

GNA

Education

