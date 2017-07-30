TOP STORIES
anticipation of death is more worst than death itself.By: Emmanuel Borquaye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Vodafone Foundation Ghana organises health screening for Berekum residents
Berekum (B/A), July 30, GNA - Vodafone Foundation Ghana, a wing of Vodafone Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, has organized free health screening exercise for residents in the Berekum Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.
The day's exercise offered the opportunity for more than 500 beneficiaries, mostly men and women to undergo general health examination and check their HIVAIDS status, sugar level, hypertension, blood pressure, malaria test, and body mass index.
Many pregnant women took advantage and underwent free scanning at the various pregnancy scan platforms provided during the exercise held in Berekum on Friday.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ebeneezer Amankwaah, the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the exercise is a health festival organised by the foundation annually to reach out and bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people.
He said the foundation spends close to GH¢3 million every year to provide basic health care and educational support to poor people and deprived communities in the country.
Mr Amankwaah said the foundation was established in 2009 and has since then offered scholarships to 300 girls in second cycle institutions adding 30 additional female students were also being sponsored to pursue science, mathematics and engineering programmes at the university level.
He said his outfit believes that catering for the health and educational needs of the vulnerable in society remained the surest way to add value to their lives.
Mr Amankwaah said some of the beneficiaries of the screening exercise whose conditions were not the best were referred to health facilities for further medical examination and he was optimistic they would do so to improve on their health status.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health