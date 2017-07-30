TOP STORIES
Adaklu Kodzobi CHPS Compound receives donation
Adaklu Kodjzobi (V/R), July 30, GNA - Ms Wanda Anderson, a nurse based in the United States of America, has presented hospital equipment worth 5,000 dollars to the Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Adaklu Kodzobi near Ho.
The items include hospital beds, crutches, walkers, maternity pads, baby scales, ohmmeter, digital thermometers, digital blood pressures, sanitizers, and bandages.
Ms Anderson said the gesture was her personal contribution to help meet the health needs of the community.
She said government alone could not meet the ever increasing health demands of the people especially those in the rural areas.
Ms Anderson pledged more support for the centre and appealed to the staff to use the equipment for the benefit of the people.
Mr Charles Azagba, Adaklu District Director of Health Services, who received the items on behalf of the CHPS Compound expressed gratitude for the donation and said it came at an opportune time.
He said the staff would take utmost care of the equipment and use them for the intended purpose.
Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi said the contractor working on the construction of the CHPS Compound vacated post five years ago and appealed to the District Assembly to allow the staff to use the place which is about 90 per cent complete.
He said the current facility being used could no longer accommodate the staff and equipment.
GNA
