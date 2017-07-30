TOP STORIES
The bead is never older than the eye browBy: selassie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Build capacity of cocoa farmers, government urged
Ayekyere (W/R), July 30, GNA - Nana Boakye, District Chief Farmer of Pretsea Huni/Valley, has appealed to the government to periodically build the capacity of cocoa farmers in the country.
According to him, this would help the government realize the desired one million metric tonnes of the produce.
Nana Boakye made the appeal at Akyeyere, in the Wassa Amenfi West District in the Western, when he led three hundred farmers to a cocoa research center in the area.
The farmers, who were selected from Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality and Prestea Huni/Valley District were there to learn the practical modern methods of cocoa farming and high yields.
Nana Boakye said the plight of cocoa farmers could be reduced, if the government resourced them with the necessary tools and funds to learn more on cocoa cultivation processes at the research centres.
Participants, who attended the programme, expressed the hope that it would help them to increase production.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News