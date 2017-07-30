modernghana logo

Build capacity of cocoa farmers, government urged

GNA
46 minutes ago | Social News

Ayekyere (W/R), July 30, GNA - Nana Boakye, District Chief Farmer of Pretsea Huni/Valley, has appealed to the government to periodically build the capacity of cocoa farmers in the country.

According to him, this would help the government realize the desired one million metric tonnes of the produce.

Nana Boakye made the appeal at Akyeyere, in the Wassa Amenfi West District in the Western, when he led three hundred farmers to a cocoa research center in the area.

The farmers, who were selected from Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality and Prestea Huni/Valley District were there to learn the practical modern methods of cocoa farming and high yields.

Nana Boakye said the plight of cocoa farmers could be reduced, if the government resourced them with the necessary tools and funds to learn more on cocoa cultivation processes at the research centres.

Participants, who attended the programme, expressed the hope that it would help them to increase production.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

