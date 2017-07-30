TOP STORIES
Secure land for industrial transformation, Lands Commission urged
Ho, July 30, GNA - Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has called on the Lands Commission to protect and manage existing state lands.
He said land remained a vital natural resource which contributed immensely to the growth of the economy.
Mr Amewu, who was addressing the inauguration of the Volta Regional Lands Commission, also asked the Commission to assist government with recommendations on sustainable land use.
He urged the Commission to provide suggestions to government and traditional authorities on policies aimed at ensuring strict adherence to development plans and partner the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in safeguarding government lands.
Mr Amewu said land disputes in the region hindered the economic development of many and shattered the hopes of entrepreneurs, and tasked the Commission to work towards resolving disputes.
He instructed the Commission to take the appropriate measures to prevent the incidence of 'land speculators' who hoard up large tracts of land for alleged future use, thereby denying communities, and future generations access.
Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said a number of state departments were in need of land for various projects and asked the Commission to consider their applications.
Mama Dzidoasi, Queen mother of Gbi Abansi was appointed Chairman of the Commission made up of representatives of Municipal and District Assemblies and some departments and associations in the region.
GNA
