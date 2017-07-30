TOP STORIES
NGO supports PWDs to play active governance roles
Ho, July 30, GNA - Voice Ghana, a disability rights and advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation is supporting Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in selected districts within the Eastern and Northern Regions to play active roles in local governance.
Selected districts in the Eastern Region are the Kwahu Afram Plains North and South, Asuogyaman, Yilo, Upper and Lower Manya Krobo, Kwahu South, Fanteakwa and, Akuapim South Districts, as well as the Suhum Municipality.
Those in the Northern Region are the East Gonja, Nanumba North, Mion, Kpandai, Nanumba South, Tatale, Karaga, Gushegu and Saboba Districts and also includes the Yendi Municipality.
In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Francis Asong, Executive Director of Voice Ghana, said PWDs in those regions were being assisted to influence the decision making process of their respective districts, through active participation in Town Hall meetings and other public forums.
He said the organisation had also assisted them in compiling development priorities, and presented them to be included in the assemblies' development plans.
Mr Charles Nyante, Programs Manager of the NGO said indications were that the target assemblies were willing to cooperate with PWDs and include their priorities in the 2018-2021 Medium Term Development Plans and Budget.
The release said Mr Mohammed Akalifa, District Coordinating Director, Nanumba South District Assembly said 'your coming is very timely because we are in the process of gathering inputs from community members to inform our Medium Term Development Plan and we appreciate your efforts at collating the concerns of PWDs to inform our plan'.
GNA
