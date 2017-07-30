TOP STORIES
Grant opportunities are available for some selected schools- Deputy Australian High Commissioner
Accra, July 30, GNA - Mr Glen Askew, the Deputy Australian High Commissioner, has said grant opportunities are available for some selected basic schools to assist in their efforts at training children.
He said the Australian High Commission was interested in ensuring quality education for pupils and students.
Mr Askew said this at the launch of the 10th Anniversary of Gold Avenue School held under the theme: 'The Head, The Heart and The Hand'.
The event witnessed the graduation of three categories of pupils from Kindergarten (KG) to Primary, from Primary six to Junior High School and those who had completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination.
Mr Askew expressed confidence in the school's contribution to the advancement of children in society adding that this was the first time the Australian High Commission was collaborating with the Gold Avenue School.
He expressed the hope that this would become a lasting relationship between Australian High Commission and the school.
Mr Askew said the partnership was necessary as 'clearly, their academic performances are exceptional and by virtue of that, there are a number of international students from Ivory Coast, United States of America and other countries.'
He said the Australian High Commission had competitive grants opportunities available for schools such as the Golden Avenue School to help them scale up.
Mr David Afriyie, the Proprietor of the school, in an interview with the GNA, said it was his intension to expand the school from its current status to a Senior High School.
The school, which started with a pre-school system, now has a primary, Junior High School and three batches of student have sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
Mr Afriyie said the Gold Avenue School, located at Ashongman in Accra started in 2007 with pre-school and continued in 2011 with the basic schools and JHS.
He said the school aims to become one of the best schools in the country adding that all the staff of the school are graduates from various tertiary institutions.
The launch of the school's 10th anniversary has paved way for the anniversary celebration slated for November
GNA
By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
