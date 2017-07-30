TOP STORIES
The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Nitiwul Not Fit For Defence Ministry--OSSM
The Spokesman of Operation Save the Suffering Masses (OSSM) a Human Rights Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Nana Kwasi Kwarteng, has called on the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Damkwa Akuffo Addo, to consider appointing right persons at the right places.
Speaking to a cross section of the media in Kumasi, Nana Kwarteng said, the appointment of Hon. Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister is not in the right direction.
He said, Hon. Nitiwul is a professional teacher, who is not a security expert, while there are many retired military officers in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.
“Nitiwul isa young professional teacher; the Ministry of Defence needs a Security Expert or a retired Military Officer to take charge of the Ministry “He added.
He therefore called for the withdrawal of Hon. Dominic NItiwul as the Minister of Defence.
Touching on the Ambassadorial appointment, the OSSM Spokesman lamented over appointment of Mr. Ayisi Boateng, as Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa.
He said Ayisi Boateng, a Fuel Station Manager in Kumasi, to represent Ghana in a country like South Africa, with huge economy is demeaning.
“What is Ayisi Boateng, going to bring back to Ghana from South Africa?” He asked.
The Presidential appointments should cut across the populace. It should not come to loyalists alone. Even regional Ministers can be given to ex-police / military officers.
Likewise MMDCE’s due to their background of strict adherence to discipline.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News