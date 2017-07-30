TOP STORIES
By: HON. zigah michael
On 25th Wedding Anniversary Celebration: Any Internal Competition Expected?
Let me use this opportunity to wish the former President Mr John Mahama and his wife Madam Lordina Mahama a happy 25th weeding anniversary. To the former President, I pray the love he has for Ghanaians continue to grow and blossom.I wish him endless happiness, joy and love on their anniversary.
The pictures on our screens show the excellent relationship existing between the former President and his party folks and his modesty.Party folks and other sympathizers from all the "camps" in the party joined the former first family to make the occasion a memorable one.
The uniqueness of the NDC was practically displayed at the place. As usual, the anti NDC/Mahama elements are on their propaganda agenda peddling lies that persons perceived as anti Mahama comeback, were denied access to the place by the former President's aides. So I asked the person who sent the post to me for my comments, whether he thinks the former President will face any stiff opposition if he finally decides to go for the gold.
Personally, I have sworn never to engage friends on the ongoing internal issues because I see no contest ahead.I have decided to focus on "Ghana" not internal contest, I have targeted the bigger picture. The former President's reputation is hard to argue with.
He is a brilliant leader who inspired this generation of young Ghanaians and can confidently tell his adversaries that his absence has left a lingering scar on the Ghanaian psyche. Potential candidates seem to be tripping over one another and the grassroots and sympathizers who have critically evaluated causes of the party, are aligning around the former President. That notwithstanding, it is vital that the party see vigorously contested primaries. Contested primaries are good the presidential contestants and the country as a whole
The most interesting thing about his situation is that, there is no sign of anyone planning effectively to challenge him. His team and huge support base have yet not put their antenna out on who might be the possible serious contender. This is so because, the man per all calculations is far far ahead.
This is not the first time a Presidential (NDC) candidate has lost an election and not going to be the last.I don't know the kind of voices others think he should have listened to win the elections. We speak and analyse issues as if the Npp is a party is unfit to win political power in Ghana or, God has ordained NDC to win all political elections in Ghana.
Before the 2008 elections, the popular perception was that Nana Addo was going to win the election that's the fact but he lost. I don't think expressing inner conviction and defending what you deem right represents "silly sycophantic behaviour" rather, allowing people who hold contrary views to yours to suppress your instincts puts you within that behaviour zone. I think we must play the game devoid of such attacks after all, we operating from same boat. I have read good stories about Prof Alabi and Dr Spio in newspaper edited by an aide of Former President Mahama and I think that's should be the way.
President Mahama hasn't shown remorse? I don't think this a fair assessment of the man in opposition. I pray the country continue to enjoy the posture of the former President after leaving office. And isn't true that the NDC lost the 2016 election as a result of maltifac multifaceted reasons? You may choose to narrow your lenses but does not wipe off the multifaceted picture which is boldly written on our walls all over.
In 2000 we attributed our defeat to "global trend".Incumbents were defeated and we even expanded the global phenomenon to "global recession" which was accurate.Ignoring the "global trend" wave when strategising is dangerous. The "Change" mantra worked in favour of most opposition parties who went into elections in elections in 2016.
And was the former President wrong when he mentioned incumbency disadvantage as one of the multifaceted reasons for his defeat? What we must know is that faced with the challenges the Mahama administration encountered, every serious leader will take certain tough decisions which may appear controversial and any tough or controversial decision a leader ( incumbent) makes is potential ammunition in the hands of his challenger. Today, he's been vindicated and Ghanaians have began realising the mistake they did by opening up to the lies and unrealistic promises the npp made during their campaign.
We have voter fatigue. Ghana was transiting from the challenges of 2013-2014, the economy was stabilizing but there were few challenges in a situation like that, there is a natural inclination to blame the handlers of the economy ( incumbent) whether they deserve it or not.
Not all decisions may be palatable to the masses and a leader must be ready to take full responsibility of all decisions he takes. Thank God thoend prudent but tough decisions he took which were described as evil,are now being hailed and being practiced by the current administration.
The youth factor cannot be ignored, our youth now want to experiment with everything they can reach out to and every opportunity. Many fell for the weird promises but are beginning to understand what Mahama espoused.
I will end here but respectfully, let me use my small platform to advise all my friends in the NDC to focus more on corporate Ghana, the remorsefulness we talking about must be seen across, we must show Ghanaians through our internal engagements that we are ready to take over from this failed administration and must meaningfully engage the urgent issues facing the majority of Ghanaians. Internally, let's play the game according to its natural rules to avoid introduction of atrophied democracy which may satisfy few selfish individuals.
Thank God the former President has so far not exhibited any sign of arrogance but respectfully, accepted the verdict of the masses and still listening to them to know where he went wrong to improve upon them whenever the masses give him the second chance.
