What The Bible Really Says About Women Covering Their Head To Church
In the Christian community all over the world there have been an age long argument among some denominations over the covering of “head” or “hair” by women when in church or when praying or performing any spiritual activity.
The anchor scripture in the Holy Bible Christians used for this law as written by Apostle Paul is 2 Corinthians 11 : 2 – 16.
Now, let us look at this portions of the bible with KJV and NIV to see if the Bible really restricted women from going to church or performing any spiritual activities with their “head” or “hair” uncovered.
2 Corinthians 11 : 5 -6 "5 But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven. 6 For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered. " - (KJV).
“5 But every woman who prays or prophesies with her head uncovered dishonors her head—it is the same as having her head shaved. 6 For if a woman does not cover her head, she might as well have her hair cut off; but if it is a disgrace for a woman to have her hair cut off or her head shaved, then she should cover her head." – (NIV)
Again let's look at verses 13 – 15 of the scripture.
“13 Judge in yourselves: is it comely that a woman pray unto God uncovered? 14 Doth not even nature itself teach you, that, if a man have long hair, it is a shame unto him? 15 But if a woman have long hair, it is a glory to her: for her hair is given her for a covering." – (KJV)
“13 Judge for yourselves: Is it proper for a woman to pray to God with her head uncovered? 14 Does not the very nature of things teach you that if a man has long hair, it is a disgrace to him, 15 but that if a woman has long hair, it is her glory? For long hair is given to her as a covering.” – (NIV)
From the above scriptures, the Bible made it clear that a woman who performs any spiritual activity with her “head” uncovered have dishonored her head therefore dishonor her creator. Also the hair of a woman is the woman’s glory and the Bible have made it clear that her “hair” is for the covering of her “head”.
My question now is; did the Bible command women to cover their “hair” while praying? NO.
There’s no place in the Bible that says a woman should cover her “hair” while praying. Please note the two English words “Head” and “Hair”. In the scriptures above, the Holy Bible has repeatedly made it clear that a woman should cover her “head” and not “hair”.
The Bible also in verse 16 of the scripture stated clearly that the long hair of a woman is her glory and for the covering of her HEAD.
Therefore, I stronger oppose the believe that it’s wrong for a woman to go to church or pray with her hair uncovered because the Bible never say so.
A Woman can pray to God with her hair open as long her head is covered with her hairs.
Edikan Victor is a Blogger At Brainnews NG (www.brainnewsng.com)
