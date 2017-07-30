TOP STORIES
one does not know the essence of a well until it dries upBy: Sir Roy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Special Prayers Offered For Nana B
The friends of Mr Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B at Akwatialine in the Asawase constituency, on Friday organised a special prayer for him.
The purpose for the prayer was to seek God's guidance and protection as he aspires for New Patriotic Party ( NPP), National Youth leadership.
The prayer and Quran recitation section saw the lives of most Ulamau, Chiefs and supporters of the NPP participating.
Mr Muyid Deen Suleman, chairman for the group said ,it was very important to recognise such character in our societies because of his positive personal relationship with people.
He said, Nana B has contributed immensely to the implementations of some policies and strategies meant to better serve the interest of the youth and that it was good to support him in that direction with spiritual backings.
Nana B has become one of the most distinguished young political character currently in Ghana because of his accommodative nature and sober reflections for mankind. He added
Mr Suleman indicated that,Nana B stands tall among all those aspiring for the same portfolio and that it was necessary to throw our support for him.
Mr Abubakar Alheri popularly known as white father, the organizer for the group thanked participants and prayed that, they continued to support Nana B in their diverse ways.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics