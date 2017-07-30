TOP STORIES
Mills Was Your Flagstaff House Ticket, Not Your Inspiration, Mr. Doer
He should spare us such nonsensical effusions as “The late President Mills was my source of inspiration and motivation” (See “Mills Was My Inspiration” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 7/21/17). It only makes those of us avid observers of the national political scene all the more angry and furious. It goes without saying that a man who can only be grateful to “Divine Providence” for having auspiciously removed his immediate boss, in order to make him the first post-colonially born leader of Ghana, is not one to be trusted for his testimony on absolutely any subject having to do with that predecessor or former boss, short of using his late boss to feather his own political cap or ambitions.
Then also, testimony indicating the deplorable state of the tomb of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, scarcely 5 years after his death, and largely under the watch of his former arch-lieutenant, ought to tell those of us who have been studiously following events on the ground since July 24, 2012 the sort of “motivation” and “inspiration” the Gonja-born “naturalized” Fante citizen is talking about. I swear by the gonads of my good, old Uncle Tarkwa-Atta that were this shameless Son-of-a-Caterpillar standing right in front of yours truly, the sort of double-slaps he would dish this veritable scumbag would be heard across the echo chambers of Jupiter.
But I blame even more those members of the Atta-Mills Clan who have been pretending as if it is iced-water that runs through their veins and arteries. I want to know about the state of the Cape Coast-located Atta-Mills Library, as of this writing. Not that it really matters anyhow. The good news here, though, is that my good, old Uncle Tarkwa-Atta cannot be murdered, or re-assassinated, once more, to further the cheap and tawdry ambitions of the MacBeths of Ghanaian politics. Now, all-too-predictably, they want to use the memory of the “slain” man to play on the emotions of weak-minded and weak-hearted Ghanaian citizens and voters to score cheap political points. But Ghanaians, for the most part, have come too far and long a way to be so facilely sold “spoilt-rotten” goods.
I have said this before, and hereby repeat the same: that until the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are able to look the national and global community in the eye and tell us precisely how the late President John Evans (Fiifi) Atta-Mills met his death, the National Democratic Congress’ party machine may have to be summarily liquidated and mothballed, if the country is to be rid of this most foul stench of barbarism and wanton savagery that have been spreading all across the land.
We have heard the rascally likes of Mr. Daniel Allotey Jacobs – I hope I have his first name written out correctly – suavely and passionately attempt to exculpate former President John Dramani Mahama from any foul play that may very well have attended the circumstances surrounding the death of then-President Mills. But that is about all that anybody outside the inner-circle of my good, old Uncle Tarkwa-Atta has been told.
It has also been clearly and loudly implied that then-Vice-President John Mahama was not even listed among the inner-circle membership of the former University of Ghana’s tax-law professor. What does this tell us about what really went on in the Atta-Mills Flagstaff House? Koku Anyidoho also needs to stop dreaming those cheap and bogus dreams and tell us what really occurred in the old Danish slave castle at Osu. And also why Mr. Mahama decided to adamantly hang onto his Vice-President’s official residence, even long after he had been sworn in as the legitimate and substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, rather than fully and constitutionally assume occupancy of the Flagstaff House with his wife and children. Concerned Ghanaian citizens want to know.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
