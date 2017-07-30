TOP STORIES
Are Ghana's Mass Media Running The Political Parties For Them?
Hey, let us get serious here and let's see you guys do better in this area after twenty-four years of democratic experience; there is too much discussion on political parties. Know the difference between a Political Party and GOVERNMENT so you can focus on the latter; likewise, there is a difference between a Political Party and the OPPOSITION/Minority.
It is the performance of the government and opposition rather than the political parties that determines the way forward in development; the rivalrous partisan equalization, accusations, vilifications, etc have to give way to serious and focused discussion of Ghana's problems. This includes corruption, unemployment, robbery, marital/family problems, filth, poor social services etc.
The present situation can only help put the politicians in power, whether they are willing to solve social problems or not. How would the prime morning radio discussion devote about 70% of airtime discussing the internal problems of a political party, as in what Kennedy Agyapong or Atik Mohammed deserve to get as punishment for their behavior towards their respective parties, for example? Even if the former want to run the parties on air pro-bono, the prime airtime fairly deserve this essential living public education.
If media can discuss and solve party problems this much for them, then what will the card-bearing members be doing in respect of their party? Then also, who or what will educate the masses as "The fourth realm of the estate". Let us get the masses to be well informed about these problems, because in a democracy where the power resides in the masses your guess is as good as mine if an uninformed and illiterate citizenry are to be relied on for governance.
