Fake News Is Not A Social Media Problem, It Is A Media Problem—Chude Jideonwo at #NMCLagos2017
Over a hundred techies and digital media enthusiasts gathered at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday July 27, 2017 for the 3rd edition of the New Media Conference.
The conference, which was put together by Tosin Ajibade founder of Olorisupergal.com, also saw in attendance notable personalities in Africa’s media and IT industry such as Larry Madowo, Chude Jideonwo, Stephanie Busari, Tewa Onasanya, Olajumoke Okikiolu, Chiamaka Obueke, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Adesumbo Adeoye, Tosyn Bucknor, Chiamaka Obueke and many others.
The forum kicked off at 8am with the compere Arit Okpo inviting Tosin Ajibade on stage to give the welcome speech after which the Senior Manager, Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics West Africa (SEWA) Olajumoke Okikiolu gave the keynote speech of the conference where she stated, “By breaking down physical boundaries, new media platforms are empowering millions of people to embrace new ways of finding information and sharing their thoughts.
We have learnt to speak up and join voices to virtually drive support for humanitarian causes and press for change across sectors, including politics and business. This new-found freedom of expression has, in turn, revealed its pros and cons to us over the years, necessitating policy adjustments across industries and communities, both globally and locally - here in Nigeria”.
The first panel was moderated by Deputy Editor-In-Chief Pulse NG Princess Abumere and they discussed upholding standards and professionalism in new media practice. This session led to a lot of debate among the attendees and panelists on how fake news has taken over the digital media world about which co-founder of Red Media Africa Chude Jideonwo remarked, “I’d like to correct a misconception, fake news is not a social media problem, it is a media problem and it has been in existence since the days of traditional journalism.”
Another panel which had influential Kenyan media personality Larry Madowo on it delved into what the future holds for new media in Africa and he said, “Let me give you all a candid advice, go learn how to code and write computer languages, it is the future of internet technologies. About a decade ago, being an ordinary computer literate puts you ahead of others but in coming years, knowing how to code is what will set you apart from the crowd”.
The most intriguing discussion of the conference was the 3rd panel consisting of CNN Africa editor Stephanie Busari, PR Expert Bidemi Zakariyau, founder of Exquisite Magazine Tewa Onasanya, CEO Esob Ventures Adesumbo Adeoye and Deputy Chief Operations Officer of Red Media Africa Bukonla Adebakin with award-winning journalist Lamide Akintobi as the moderator.
The aforementioned panel touched various aspects of the digital age especially the challenges being faced by women in new media. Each panelist gave mind-stimulating opinions on how new media is shaping women of today and how it has accommodated women. “As a woman, you can’t limit yourself, the ages of limitations are definitely gone so, do it”, Stephanie Busari encouraged.
Speaking to the women already in positions of authority and how they can empower other women, Adesumbo Adeoye said, “Mentorship is crucial, we women must invest in each other and if you are a woman in a powerful position, you need to have a succession plan for when you leave that post.”
The special masterclass session also took place at the same venue featuring lectures from professionals like MD Whogohost Toba Obaniyi, Bukonla Kukoyi The Quadrant Company, Bolu Essien Terragon London and Founder Tech Point NG Adewale Yusuf.
More discussions on how digital media has changed the general African lifestyle were held during the course of the conference featuring other experts such as MD Whogohost Toba Obaniyi and CEO Jedidah Promotions Ikechi Uko. Other media personalities present at the conference include CEO Black House Media Group Adekunle Ayeni, CEO Emblue Kevin Orifa, Eze Ezgozie General Manager of Universal Music Group - West Africa, Founder Tech Point Nigeria Adewale Yusuf, CEO Media Panache Nigeria Timilehin Bello, Adaora Mbelu-Dania, Akinlabi Akinbulumo amongst others.
