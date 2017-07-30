TOP STORIES
Unemployed Graduates Now Known As Association Of Graduates In Skills Development - Ghana
The Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana (UGAG), an association which seeks to promote the well-being of all unemployed graduate and unemployed youth in Ghana announces that it has rebranded. Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana will begin operating under the new name Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana effective immediately.
With the new brand, tagline and logo, the association is redesigning its website and will soon announce it to the general public. The rebrand is the positive outcome of our engagement with the National Youth Authority (NYA) and our long term goal.
The Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana provides a strategic, dedicated and passionate service aimed at assisting students to be creative and take up internship opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge about the corporate world, creating platforms for graduates to create opportunities, engage university administrators to introduce training programmes that meets the demands of corporate Ghana and the need to create a link between their students and corporate institutions, and engage government and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment for doing business.
With the increasing rate of youth unemployment, Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana will utilize our partnership with the National Youth Authority to bring hope to the many unemployed youth in the country by identifying, creating and shaping talents for a better tomorrow. The Association’s new tagline “unearthing potentials through skills development” embodies Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana vision to “help find solutions to youth unemployment by actively engaging all stakeholders while advocating for the creation of small businesses and investing in agriculture”.
The Association by this statement also wishes to express our profound gratitude to the National Youth Authority for their support and cooperation.
We believe in the struggle to changing lives and making Ghana a better place and the association shall continue to contribute to making Ghana great, strong and a shining example to the world.
Signed:
Press Release