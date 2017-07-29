TOP STORIES
'The one district one factory promise will be fulfilled' - Youth Orgaiser
Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), July 29, GNA - Mr Samuel Kweku Takyi-Idan, the Gomoa Central Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the 'one district one factory' policy would be fulfilled to create more job opportunities for the youth.
He urged the public to cultivate the spirit of hard work to enable them deliver when the programme takes off.
Mr Takyi-Idan said this over the weekend when he addressed followers of NPP at Gomoa-Pomadze in the Central Region.
The Youth Organiser said: 'What Nana Akufo-Addo and his able and reliable working team currently require from Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations, is intensive, continuous and faithful prayers, supported by hard work, commitment and dedication, to ensure early and successful implementation of all development programmes.'
Mr Takyi-Idan said although the industrial development plan has not commenced, we should all hone in our skills and contribute effectively towards the attainment of national goals.
He said there is the need for the youth to equip themselves with the spirit of hard work, dedication and commitment to duty -these are the keys for industriousness.
Mr Takyi-Idan said when the industries are successful they would be expanded to create more job opportunities with less support from the central government.
He appealed to districts, municipal and metropolitan assemblies to initiate public education programmes to sensitise the citizenry on vital socio-economic issues geared towards the advancement of the country.
He said community-to-community sensitisation teams that would be formed by the assemblies should comprise of representatives of assemblies staff, internal revenue officers, environmental health, Ghana National Fire Service, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, religious organisations and traditional leaders.
Mr Takyi-Idan called on the citizenry to co-operate with their parliamentarians and the district chief executives to help ensure the development in their areas.
GNA
