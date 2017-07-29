TOP STORIES
Victims of Tamale floods yet to receive relief
Emergency assistance has still not reached, more than three-thousand victims of flooding in six districts of the Northern region, five days after floods battered several communities in the region.
Some victims are sleeping in the open and in some places residents have resorted to open defecation after their only place of convenience was destroyed.
The Nanumba North District has also been cut off from the rest of the region.
Northern Regional correspondent Hashmin Mohammed who has been touring some of the affected communities said the victims are in desperate need of help.
He said local politicians and Members of Parliament are themselves helpless.
There are fears an outbreak of waterborne diseases is imminent because of poor sanitation.
At least four people were confirmed dead when torrential rains caused historic floods in the northern region.
Farms, homes, and livestock were all swept away.
Correspondent Martina Abugre reported dead animals made life extremely uncomfortable as the smell of decaying animals filled the air.
She said many families have lost everything to the rains.
The National Disaster Management Organisation is expected to provide the people with some relief items whilst they try to rebuild their lives and largely impoverished areas.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier in the week was in the region where he himself comes to assess the level of devastation caused by the floods.
He assured the people of government's support to help them pull through the difficult time.
Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior who outside Ghana wooing investors to the area when the floods occurred returned and toured the affected parts sympathising with the people.
It remains to be seen when the people will receive the much-needed help.
