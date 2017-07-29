TOP STORIES
Rare gems do not die; they only change dimensions, going beyond the curtain of timeBy: Israel Deladem Agors
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
It Is Time To Be Reborn...From Tamale-Based Team One NDC Youth Group
We want to put on record that the likes as of our party in 2016 elections is not because the government did not deliver to the good people of Ghana but because there was a vast gap between party and government.
Our grassroot which has been the heart of our party was never resourced and recognized enough to keep the spirit of the party alive as a socialist party.
Ladies and gentlemen of the press and media, the record set by the NDC government shall remain unprecedented in the political history of Ghana but if we as a party are not able to restructure our party where the grassroot man is given due recognition, where the youth wings are empowered, then any dream of political power shall only be a desert mirage in all these predicament. We must be careful not to engage in any divisive public and media engagements which others have done already by throwing needless blame games on others. We are all at fault and this is the time to be reborn.
John F.K Kennedy postulated "Let us not seek the Republican answer or the democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future". This is what we must hold in high esteem.
We caution party big wings who think they can make decisive pronouncements on the media to solve our problems. The future of the party belongs to we the youth and we will not support anybody to collapse the party by actions and inactions of theirs that are parochially motivated. In critical decision, we admonish that the party should consider placing the grassroot in a very strategic position to contribute positively to the electoral prospects of the part.
The issue of who becomes the leader of our party is needless and prematured and we again pleed that party members should not create room for certain media cabal to score political points to our disadvantage. To us, we have more competent and credible people in the party and working in unism is what is more important at the critical moment in opposition. We want to reassure the rank and file of the party that we the members of team one NDC youth group based in Tamale is ready to sacrifice for the party to ensure a come back to power in 2020 and we encourage our colleagues to do the same.
The signs are very clear that the NPP is struggling and demonstrating hipocracy and incompetency almost daily and well meaning Ghanaians are fast regretting for given them the mandate. The six months of the NPP government in power is like a hell to many Ghanaians. We are been greeted with wanton lawlessness, violence, lies, deceits and populist inferior tactics, abuse of office, gargantuan cover ups of dirty oil in the market by BOST. No wonder the vice president Dr. Bawumia disgraced himself in his account dubbed achievement of government within its hundred days in office where every intention and budgetary allocation is considered as an achievement. An issue we have considered as the most political comedy in recent history. That is the mark of an incompetent government which appears to still be in a campaign mood. We are faced with high transport fares, increase in prices of commodities, violence across the length and breadth of the county, and sacking of public officials.
We are calling on every single member of the party to continue to monitor and expose the hipocracy of this substandard government.
It is our prayer and hope that this wake up call will be given the necessary attention and pave the way for our victory come December 2020.
We thank you for your audience.
Signed by.
Issah Abdul Kudus Digabra
(Deputy Secretary)
0240343687
Secretary.
Issaka Sadiq
0246144245
Chairman
Alhaji Macca Naa
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NDC News