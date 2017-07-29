TOP STORIES
Court verdicts not always palatable, but… - President tells UEW
President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Governing Council of the University of Education Winneba to amicably resolve all grievances for which a private citizen dragged the school to court.
The president said it was in the interest of peace that the school’s authorities and the various factions tamed their egos and let sobriety prevail.
President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the school’s congregation Saturday on the standoff between the University and a private citizen who brought a case before the Winneba High Court.
A former Assemblyman of Donkoryiem, Supi Kofi Kwayera brought the case over the continuous stay of the school’s Council in office.
The Council’s mandatory four-year term expired in 2013, but the previous government directed it to act until a substantive one was appointed.
The then Education Minister, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang in her justification cited the protracted election petition in 2013 and some challenges facing the education sector for the central government’s decision.
But Mr Kwayera, in May sued the University and the Education Ministry for what he said was the unlawful extension of the school’s Governing Council’s tenure.
He also accused the Governing Council of misappropriating the funds of the University after the expiration of two tenures in 2013.
At a hearing at Winneba, the presiding judge, Justice Ato Graves Mills granted an injunction request by the former Assemblyman for the closure of the school. He also asked for the current Vice Chancellor of the school and other senior members to be restrained from exercising their duties.
The University was subsequently closed down in what lawyers for the plaintiff said was a clear case of bad faith.
At the Congregation Saturday, the president said the challenges facing the University can be surmounted if “all stakeholders act within the confines of the law.”
He said even though “court decisions are not always pleasant, they are in principle the surest way of resolving disputes.”
He urged all the parties to refrain from acts and utterances that may undermine the authority of the courts.
The president charged the Chairperson of the newly constituted governing council of the university to take practical steps to seal all revenue leakages and wastages of public funds.
“I encourage all the lecturers to resume full academic duties and use the university’s processes to resolve any outstanding grievances,” he stated.
