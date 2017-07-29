TOP STORIES
Never fight a Land War in ASDABy: Tom Gettins
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Two killed in S. Africa football stadium crush
Johannesburg (AFP) - Two people were killed in a crush during a football match Saturday at the South African stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final, local media and an official said.
The incident occurred at a pre-season derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the country's most popular teams, both from Soweto.
Public and private broadcasters cited officials saying the crush took place outside a gate at the FNB stadium which hosted the final of the football extravaganza seven years ago.
Emergency services were not immediately reachable for comment, but Michael Sun, a Johannesburg municipal councillor responsible for public safety confirmed the deaths in a tweet.
"Situation report from FNB Soweto Derbyï¼šStampede reported with multiple injuries, 2 confirmed fatal," wrote Sun on Twitter.
The match carried on despite the tragedy at the stadium which has an official capacity of 94,000 and was won 1-0 by Chiefs.
The two worst football tragedies in South Africa involved matches between the same clubs -- in 2001 when 43 people were killed, and in 1991, when the death toll was 42.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
South Africa