TOP STORIES
the shit u hear about me might be true,but then it could be as fake as the bitch who told uBy: eric young
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
True Story Of A Simple, Loving And A Caring Mother....Chapter-1
*The dynamism of the world, stereotyping, early marriage and motherly heart*
Hello everyone, I visited a lady friend from childhood on the date above. Unfortunately, I couldn't meet her home. However, I met her mother who is a close friend to my mother and we ended up conversing for almost 3 hours. This is what ensued between us.
Mother: Piesie!! what brings you here. Ophilia just left for a meeting ooo!!
Dkyei: ooo maa I'm just passing by... mekoraa mebaa 3ha aky3.... how is dad's condition? Mum
Mother: hmmm the same old story oooo.... this is not the first time such ailment is happening ooo....
Dkyei: eenn.... how!
Mother : the problem I faced in 2004 ernn.... hmmmm Only God can define how good he's being to me and my family hmmmm.......
A poor girl who had just turned 20, very tiny-looking and naive to human experiences in the world, I was forced to marry this well-to-do man.
In 2003, when I had given birth to my second born Tinny, an unexpected ailment befell my husband.
It took longer than expected to even find out what kind of ailment not to even talk about finding solution to cure. My husband was on the verge of dying. The family of my husband decided to take their own in order to provide the necessary health care.
My situation was worse off then. How do I even convince the family of my husband about my innocence as far as my husbands situation was concerned. The realities of the world had started and I had to fend for myself even tho I had never worked or earn a penny before in my life.
I had not even bought something for myself before, not even a dress. I had not even given *thousand* (which is 10p currently) to my kids on my own before. There was no hope to survive. Again allow me to re-echo: a poor girl full of naivety. I had started experencing what it takes to be a mother. (Obaatan).
One bright tuesday morning, my husband was brought back to me. We have decided to bring back your husband said Kwaku, a brother to my husband. I was pretty sure the brothers to my husband had spent much to get my husband healed. Even with that, his state was not up to a quarter of how healthy my husband was when we first met.
My husband loved me so much. He could just take a break off his work just to spend an entire week with me. Especially when school had vacated, we normally would sent the children to their grandparents in order to spend time together. "Me ne papa yi, yeay3 bi oo piesie🤣🤣🤣."
With all his money, I though we could live happily forever. Again my naivety!! Finally he was back however, his return had brought us only debt. I was told that his brothers had used his house to secure a loan to facilitate a quick Medicare. Apparently, we were to vacate the collateral house after 3 months. I had to do something as a mother.....
I told myself this time round that I can't remain a sorrowful, lazy and poor mother forth. The least I could do was to learn how to trade in order to cater for my children's education.
Guess what happened since that day!
Watch out for the other part of the story
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Dominic Kyei
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature