Mahama And The Free SHS Policy
Before I touch on the substantive issue, it must be made clear that the Mahama administration and the NDC party have never been against the implementation of fee secondary education and the President on number of occasions, reiterated his support for the policy.
At the 70th Anniversary-Speech and Prize Giving Day of Holy Child School in Cape Coast, he said his government was in the process of expanding the progressive free secondary education programme and was going to include boarding students. We discuss this issue without linking it to what the constitution enjoins our governments to do.
The constitution in Article 25(1) states "All persons shall the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities and with the view to achieving the full realisation of that right". It is under this core duty and responsibility that the other rights are captured. Article 25( b), states "Secondary education in its different forms, including technical and vocational education, shall be made generally available and accessible to all by every progressive introduction of free education".
Apart from this constitutional provision and directives, people who have the wherewithal when it comes to matters of education, have added their voices to the debates and discussions and many of such contributions, support the approach the Mahama administration adopted.
The free SHS policy was the main campaign message of the Npp during the 2012 campaign and would have introduced the policy if Nana had emerged victorious. The question is, how would they have handled the possible massive intake with the huge infrastructure deficit at the time.
The programme [Mahama free SHS programme] was to begin with students from Senior High Schools in underprivileged districts, before eventually covering those in the cities. I think this approach would have cured the problem of allocating 30% space for students from our rural enclaves in the first class schools.
If we claim to be adherents of provisions in the constitution, then we must at all times strive to practice and implement the provisions therein according to its letter and spirit. Accessibility and and provision of facilities are rights enshrined in the constitution.
The policy of free education was (is) captured in all our constitutions since the days of Nkrumah the 1981 Education Act and the 1971 Education Bill all mentioned "progressive stage".Apart from the support the Mahama approach received from experts in the sector, the Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova commended President Mahama for instituting the progressive free educational system in Ghana and his resolve to extend the free day senior high school policy to all day students in the country. Government released 12.2million ghc to enable the Education Ministry pay for first term of the 2015/2016 academic years, the new schools started admission this approach expanded access and equity in secondary education and reduced cost of secondary education on parents in deprived areas where the new schools are situated. Government absorbed substantial cost that was undertaken by boarding students alongside the massive infrastructure expansion we witnessed.Education in our contemporary times, demands provision of certain facilities and equipments such libraries, teaching and learning materials, laptops etc.
The Mahama administration provided our schools and students with these facilities and also absorbed certain categories of fees for day students including examination fees, library fees, entertainment fees, SRC dues, Science development fees, science and Maths quiz fees, sports fees, culture and ICT fees as well as Curriculum fees.The Mahama administration released funds for the Ministry of Education to recruit additional 9,300 new teachers to staff the new schools he commissioned.
THE AKUFO- ADDO FREE SHS AND THE DEFECTS...
The Npp promised Ghanaians free secondary education and emphatically said "Free" with no conditions attached. The government after years of trumpeting this policy has still not furnished the public with well documented roadmap for the implementation of the policy. The public was thrown into a state of shock when government announced that the promised free education for all, is now going to cover only fresh students beginning this September. According to the Education Minister, "we said you can carry your free SHS for three years because that is the duration for your study.
So if you go to the first year, we will pay. You repeat your first year in year two we will pay. When you get to second year in year three we will pay. But for year four we won't [pay their fees]. So you see the deceit and inconsistencies.
PTA dues which is one burden parents have agitated against over the years, was not removed. The policy has also been tied to the student's performance in his or her exams and this was what the minister said " if you fail your exams how can you benefit from something free". So the narratives keep on changing whenever questions are posed to the minister about the policy.
The minister said "Since people want to benefit, they will employ their students to study very hard to pass the exams". This is the reason why matters concerning education and education Reformation must be left for experts in the sector to handle. We have slow learners and there are different reasons for slow learning. Apart from the problem of mental ability, background of the student is another factor, illiterate parents, culture problems etc all have serious effect on a child's performance.
It wouldn't be the making of the child to under- perform and I don't think his inability to pass an exam should deny him or her the opportunity of enjoying what has been promised. Do we have outlets to absorb those who may drop out of school due to government's decision not to support failed students?.
THE MINISTER'S ATTITUDE
The sector Minister's attitude is makes it difficult for experts to offer free advice to the implementers. Reacting advice offered government experts in the sector, this was what the minister said
“That is life. When you decide your priorities and
you put your money where your priorities lie.
Those who want ignorance will tell us it’s not
sustainable so should we stop? Those who love
ignorance will tell you if it is not sustainable,
stop. Those who love education will strive to
make it worthwhile…”
President Mahama contracted the services of experts in the sector and some retired educationists to advice his administration on his free secondary education initiative and most of the initiatives he took were recommendations by these experts and educationists.
