Northern Regional YEA Boss, Karbo And Others Vinditcate Me—Bilal
The Brong Ahafo youth activist and also a member the of National Communications team of the opposition NDC has maintained that he has been vindicated following the comments made the by Northern Regional YEA Director, Hon Anthony Karbo, and others when he accused President Nana Akufo Addo of gradually turning Ghana into Republic of NPP since he assumed office on January 7, 2017.
According to Bilal Muazu Sulemana, B/A NDC Youth Activist, has said the actions and inactions of Nana Addo's administration being meted against Ghanaians, the mass dismissal of public officers by replacing them with the members of NPP, the appointment of the chief Justice, about 95 percent of his Government appointees being his family and friends, the lawless nature of some NPP members being the Invisible forces, Delta forces, kandaha forces, crocodile forces, has almost taken hostage over the security of this country, the recent attempt of the NPP Governmentt to impeach the EC boss Madam Charlotte Osei and gross dismissal of heads of state institutions etc are clear indications that the President Nana Addo is turning this country into the republic of NPP.
Mr Bilal said this early last week that Nana Addo has totally deviated from his campaign promises. But the NDC Communicator feels vindicated by the comments of the Northern Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency(YEA), Mr sule Salifu. He alluded to the fact that his party faithful deserve preferential treatment when it comes to government jobs.
‘I am going to ensure that only NPP people will get job first before any other person'. Mr Salifu said at the annual delegates' conference of the northern region. "I have a responsibility first of all as party regional secretary to satisfy my party people first", he said.
This is another vindictive comment also made by Hon. Anthony Karbo, who directed the MMDCS to employ only NPP sympathizers.
He added that, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have been employed to first consider New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters for jobs and other appointments before any other person could be considered because it is their right considering their efforts towards the party's victory.
Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra Constituency of the Upper West Region, Anthony Abayifa Karbo who made the call, insist that it is non-negotiable and MMDCEs must abide by it.
"I want to employ the DCEs here, please, party first! People have worked, toiled and struggled for the party to come to power. This is the time for the party people to enjoy let us not negotiate that and make sure our party people get these opportunities", he said while addressing NPP supporters during the Regional Delegates Conference at the weekend.
Again, the Northern Regional Minister. Mr Salifu Saeed has made the same comment by ordering the closure of the private construction company working on the Yendi-Bimbilla section of the Eastern Corridor roads. This is to enable him to convince the company to employ some aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the area who are protesting their joblessness following the assumption of office of the NPP government.
The Regional Minister, however, said it was necessary for the company to be closed until the matter was resolved. Addressing the agitated youth, he said "Please be patient. I know you are aggrieved. It was due to your hardwork and sleepless nights that the NPP came to power and we are not going to let you suffer.
"I've have come to meet with the contractors, and we have scheduled Wednesday for a final meeting. I have also asked the security to ensure that the yard is locked. They should make sure that they do not open it. So be patient, they will definitely employ all of you."
All these are clear indication that Nana Addo and his appointees are turning this country into an "NPP republic of Ghana."The NDC Youth Activist is therefore calling on all Ghanaians to join the the great NDC to resist any attempt by the NPP government to turn this country into an "NPP REPUBLIC".
