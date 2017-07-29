TOP STORIES
New NCA Board Of Directors Meet Staff
The recently sworn-in Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has met staff of the Authority at a durbar to interact with them and also to familiarise themselves with the operations of the Authority. The interaction with staff took place at the NCA Tower on Friday, 28th July, 2017.
• A cross-section of NCA Staff at the interaction with the Board.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Joe Anokye, Ag. Director General of NCA, welcomed the Board and commended staff of the Authority for the support given him during his six (6) months of appointment at the NCA.
Addressing the staff present, Mr. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the Board Chairman of the Authority, said the Board of Directors were assured that NCA had professional staff and that the professional advice and input of staff would be valued.Mr. Sakyi-Addo urged his fellow Board member, Management and Staff of the Authority to take into account the interest of all stakeholders who they serve, from the Government to the Operator and to the consumer in achieving the Authority's objectives as well as addressing the challenges of the industry.
• Mr. Joe Anokye, Ag. Director of NCA giving the welcome address.
He entreated all present including the Board Members, to adhere to the corporate governance structures and also respect the hierarchy and reporting lines which exist and in addition, exhibit exemplary behaviours such that media reportage of NCA will be positive and add to the Authority's reputation as a credible and world class regulator.
Speaking further, Mr. Sakyi-Addo assured staff of better working conditions and necessary resources in order for them to deliver and achieve the set objectives of the Authority.
.
• Mr. Kweku Sakyi-Addo, Board Chairman of NCA, addressing staff.
He thanked the Ag. Director General staff for their dedicated service and requested for their support to help the Board of Directors drive the organisation towards the achievement of their objectives.The event was well attended by NCA staff, including representatives from the Regional/Zonal offices.
• Board members in a group picture with Regional/Zonal Representatives.
The Board of Directors, was inaugurated by the Honorable Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. The inauguration was held on Thursday, 6th July, 2017, at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Communications in Accra.
• Staff singing the NCA Anthem at the interaction.
The Board which is chaired by Mr. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo were appointed by the President in accordance with article 70 of the Constitution of Ghana. The other Members of the Board are;Mr. Joseph Anokye,Kwabena Adu-Boahene,Mr. BernardForson,Mr. Philip Asare Kwame Ayesu, Mrs. Susan Barbara AdjorkorBoyeKumapley and Mr.Paul Adom –Otchere.
Flashback
• Board members in a group photo with the Minister and Deputy Minister for Communications after they were sworn into office.
About NCA
The National Communications Authority, (NCA), was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524 in December 1996, which has been repealed and replaced by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769). The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and to regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.
About the NCA Board
Members of the Board shall hold office for a period not exceeding four years and are eligible for re-appointment but a member shall not be appointed for more than two terms. This does not apply to the Director-General.The Board comprise:
• the Chairperson;
• the Director-General appointed under section 16;
• One representative of the National Security Council, National Media Commission and Ministry of Communications, not below the rank of a director.
• one person with experience and expertise in communications; and
• three other persons at least one of whom is a woman and each of whom has knowledge of expertise in electrical engineering, law, business or public administration.
