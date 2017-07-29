TOP STORIES
On Employee Rewarding- A Modern Intro
It might surprise you to find out that an average of 60% of all employees never receive a simple ‘Thank you’ or any other form of acknowledgement or appreciation from their managers.
And Managers & various ‘Bosses’ always complain that employees are never motivated enough or that they have no company- spirit.
How can any organization (NGOs included) afford not to acknowledge, appreciate and reward the employees (or even volunteers) who really push themselves (and even their teammates – directly or indirectly) to achieve the organizations’ goals/ mission?
Employee (whether paid or volunteer) recognition is not just something cute or nice for your employees – it is possibly the best way to incentivise all the ones who want to perform greatly and possibly inspire others.
An effective employee recognition should be a simple, direct, clear- to- understand and powerfully motivating process. It should send out a clear signal that your organization does recognize and acknowledge the hard work and commitment of its employees.
.
A little bit about Rewarding Employees
According to the OED (Oxford English Dictionary),
A Reward is something given in recognition of service, effort, or achievement. It should be given as a stimulus for good/ desired behaviour or as an acknowledgement for such desired behaviour having taken place.
Actually, Recognition is the appreciation or acclaim for an achievement, service, or ability. People tend to use interchangeably Reward and Recognition.
Any Reward & Recognition programs that you put in place in your company/ organization, they must affect the ‘desired’ behaviour in a measurable manner (remember SMART- John Whitmore’s Model? If not, google it please) and clearly improve results of a specific process.
Your program should offer awards that everyone in your organization can earn. Such a program needs both a budget (even non-monetary rewards cost money) and planning.
It is a common mistake to tie Rewards Programs to the Employees’ Annual Performance Review. Sure, they should be part of it, but not restricted by it. It can be project-based or even a simple reward for an employee’s performance during a complex task
What does constitute a good Reward?
How do to Setup an Employee Reward Program & Ideas.
The internet is full of such things- there is no value for me to repeat them here.
But why you are busy with setting up a program, how hard is to:
The Case for Non-Monetary Rewards
We ALL like cash, but that does not imply that we get more enjoyment out of how we spend it.
Non-Monetary Awards differentiate the Award from another addition in the pay-check; so it gives it a unique value.
Monetary awards have not been proven to be as effective as non-cash awards (2004 Research on Reward and Productivity by Prof. Scott Jeffrey at the University of Chicago).
A Monetary award is soon forgotten; the Special/ sort of Trophy Award staying a lot longer in anyone’s (awardee and teammates) memory.
A non-Monetary award, can obviously be personalized; that usually leads to employee- loyalty.
The Perceived Value (e.g. Pride) of a simple non-Monetary award has no cash- equivalent. Think of when you received a public acknowledgement of your good results by your manager and/or his/her manager?
.
Should you reward Bad Employees?
Simply put, if you see the Reward as a Motivational Incentive, the answer is YES! Remember, Rewards should be related to a measurable (SMART) outcome.
Unless you hired the wrong person for a given role, that person can have a full variety of reasons as to why s/he is underperforming; it can be job dissatisfaction, bad mentoring or managerial guidance, lack of morale/ loss of interest for the job, etc. Your HR possibly has several ways of addressed and resolving these issues.
But still, you might want to incentivise those underperformers by utilizing an inclusive rewards strategy/ policy. In such a case, the only way to succeed, is not just by having a way to control progress towards the reward achievement, but also by providing support to help those underperforming employees do better/ achieve more.
.
Some plain Facts
According to a 2010-2011 poll by Maritz Research (http://tinyurl.com/y7rhxm2k ), employees who are recognized on the job are:
Moreover:
‘My own’ ROR Equation
This is my own formula/ ‘equation’ but – please- feel welcome to modify it.
Right Regards +to the Right People +for the Right Reasons/ Results= Productivity Increase + Improved Moral = Employee Engagement + Loyalty + Job Satisfaction.
.
In Conclusion
Not all awards should be part of an established and well- managed Corporate Reward program… Use a bit magic and you will be amazed with the power of a simple ‘Thank you’ or ‘please’ or Job well- done’.
And, it’s the Confident Manager/ Leader who is not afraid to Thank his/her employees
By the way, have you ever considered / experimented with how extraproductive an employee is when you provide him/her with a mifi and a 5-10 GB monthly credit?
.
Thank you and Good Luck with your ROR results!
Irene
(Originally published in the B&FT on the 21st of July - page 11)
.
About the Author:
Irene Gloria Addison is the owner of HIREghana [Human Intelligence Recruitment], a Leader Ghanaian Recruitment Agency and also a HRM & Organizational Development Consultancy, based in Accra.
Irene welcomes your feedback/ comments/ remarks/ suggestions via your email message to [email protected]. HIREghana can be reached at +233 50 228 5155 or +233 266 555 907
Our website is http://www.hiregh.com
