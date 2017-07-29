TOP STORIES
MTN Ghana Foundation Awarded CSR Company Of The Year
MTN Ghana has been adjudged the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the year at the Ghana Information Technology Awards (GITTA) night recently organized in Accra.
MTN was honored for impact interventions that have transformed and brightened many lives in the area of healthcare, education and economic empowerment.
The GITTA award comes barely three months after MTN Ghana Foundation was awarded Corporate Philanthropist of the Year at the National Philanthropy Excellence Awards.
Commenting on the award, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Cynthia Lumor, said: “We are honored that our efforts to help others by investing in communities have been recognized and honored. Our mission is to make our customers’ lives a whole lot brighter with impact interventions and we will continue to implement live-changing projects.”
Since its inception in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has positively impacted the lives of over four million people with more than 142 projects in Education, Health and Economic Empowerment, valued at approximately USD 13 million.
The Foundation has contributed to improved healthcare in Ghana by undertaking over 52 projects aimed at improving maternal and child mortality across the country.
The projects include the provision of a 40-bed Neonatal Centre for the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, contributed towards the construction of an emergency unit for the Princess Marie Children’s hospital and a 20-bed maternity block, fully furnished with medical equipment and furniture for the Ejisu Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region.
The Foundation also organizes an annual blood donation exercise, dubbed “Save a Life,” with the aim of stocking major blood banks in the country.
MTN Ghana Foundation has also made significant contributions towards improving access to education. The Foundation has provided scholarships to over 1,000 brilliant but needy students and built numerous classroom blocks in communities across Ghana. In the bid to foster technological advancement in the country, MTN Ghana Foundation has also established over 22 ICT Learning Centers across nationwide and has partnered with the KNUST Telecom's Engineering faculty to promote and enhance research and innovations.
Through its Teachers’ Improvement Awards Programmed, the Foundation has assisted teachers in first and second cycle public institutions to further their education in Science, Mathematics and English Language at the Bachelors and Master’s Degree levels.
Additionally, MTN has an annual “21 Days of Y’ello Care” employee volunteer programmed under which staff dedicate time and resources towards educational and digital initiatives with an aim to enhance effective teaching and learning.
The Economic Empowerment portfolio of the Foundation has also helped to improve the economic conditions of many small scale businesses. These include the establishment of a Shea Butter Processing Center for women in Yendi an ICT Business Incubation Project for budding ICT professionals, a business partnership with Joy Fm, and many more.
The MTN Ghana Foundation has won several awards in recognition of its contributions to making lives brighter. The Heroes of Change programme was adjudged the 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Programme of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.
