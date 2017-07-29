modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Suspect arrested for snatching a car

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Adenta, July 29, GNA - Sulley Haruna, 29, has been arrested by the police for driving a Toyota Corolla he snatched from owner.

The car, which by the time of the arrest in Somanya, has been painted with taxi colours, still possessed its original licensed number.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Gyawu, the Adentan Police Divisional Police Commander, speaking to Ghana News Agency, said on the 22nd April, the owner of the white Toyota Corolla, Michael Adomako reported to the Agbogba Police that his car has snatched from him.

He said the suspect went out with the complainant on a test drive and on the way, he pleaded with the owner to also test-drive the car.

ACP Gyawu said as soon as the complainant relinquished the car, the suspect sped off whiles the owner was stuck in the door of the passenger seat.

He said after some time, and realising that his efforts were futile, the owner let off his hold and watched his vehicle driven away.

ACP Gyawu said based on a tip off, on 17th July, the suspect was arrested with a taxi coloured car which in addition to the number plate bore a striking resemblance to the complainant's car.

The suspect, after investigation, was placed before the court for prosecution.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

MPs immunity from arrest mantra is medieval- Kofi Bentil

6 hours ago

Be Careful Of Demons – Kwesi Botchwey

7 hours ago

quot-img-1LEARNING IN LIFE IS A FUNCTION OF MISTAKES

By: OLAIBI JAMES quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line