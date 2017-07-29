TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
GTUC denies being in financial crisis
Accra, July 29, GNA - Management of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has denied claims by some lecturers that the University College has been plunged into financial crises.
They said the management of the University College is proceeding as expected and urged the public to disregard comments by its Lecturers Association saying 'the University is not in any sort of financial crisis'.
Mrs Julian Owusu Ansah, Registrar of GTUC, told the Ghana News Agency on Saturday that management of the university has been managing its finances well over the years.
She said the current situation was 'a regular and normal experience' that happens in many private tertiary institutions and asked the public to disregard the claim by the lecturers.
'The Management of the GTUC wishes to state categorically that the University College is not in any sort of financial crisis as alleged by the GTUC Lecturers Association,' she said.
'It should be noted that GTUC has for the past 11 years been managed successfully both in its operations and finances,' she said.
'We are proud to say that GTUC is rated the second best private tertiary institution in the country.'
'The current situation is a regular and normal experience that occurs in most private tertiary institutions around this time of the year when students are on vacation and cash flows go down.'
'We wish to assure the general public and our valued stakeholders that GTUC remains financially viable and a strong institution every sense.'
GNA
By D.I. Laary, GNA
