TOP STORIES
IT'S MORALLY WRONG TO ALLOW SUCKERS TO KEEP THEIR MONEYBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ellembelle Assemblyman Awards Brilliant Pupils
The Assemblyman for Tandan electoral area in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Hon Charles Kwesi has awarded brilliant pupils of Tandan Catholic primary school.
Hon Charles Kwesi gave the awards during an "our day" ceremony to mark the end of the academic year, on July 27, 2017.
Pupils who excelled in the third term examination were given prizes as a source of motivating them to learn hard from class one to class six.
Some of the items were exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers, crayons, and cash prize.
During the durbar organized by the Assemblyman, the school authorities and the chief of the area, Hon Charles Kwesi admonished that education is the key to every nation's development. He indicated that every school child should take his or her studies seriously.
Hon Kwesi added that the gesture was not going to be a one off event but will continue till his four year mandate as the Assembly member for the area.
"Educating our children shouldn't be one person responsibility but should be a shared responsibility so I call on everyone gathered here and those who are not here to help our children in their education", Hon Kwesi emphasized.
He also used the occasion to appeal to government and NGOs to come to the aid of the Tandan Catholic primary school with some facilities especially ICT lab.
Since the Assemblyman assumed office from 2015 till date, he has been organizing quizzes for both primary and the junior high school.
Hon Charles Kwesi commended the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for the unflinching support he has been giving to schools in Ellembelle District especially Tandan Catholic primary and the junior high school.
Mr Eric Moha who represented the chief of the area expressed his profound appreciation to the Assemblyman, Hon Charles Kwesi for the kind gesture he has shown to the pupils.
Mr Moha said other Assembly members should emulate the exemplary life of Hon Charles Kwesi and help their electoral areas as far as education is concerned.
He also advised the pupils to take their studies seriouse devoid of immoral behaviours that could limit their education ladder.
Mr Moha cautioned parents who encourage their children to watch some non educative programs on televisions (TV) to desist from it.
He also appealed to parents to give the necessary support to their wards and invest more in their education.
The Chairman for the Parents, Teacher Association (PTA) , Mr Francis Asuah Ackah applauded the Assemblyman for the love and care he has shown to the school.
Mr Ackah encouraged the Assemblyman to do more for the school.
He said this was the first time a sitting Assembly member has done that to the school. He prayed for long life for the Assemblyman.
He also advised the pupils who were not able to get any award to take their studies seriously so next time they could receive some awards.
Mr Ackah commended the teachers for time devoted for the pupils and encouraged them to work hard. "Teachers in Ghana are doing well in this country but their rewards are small so government must take teachers priority into consideration".
On behalf of the pupils, Millicent Dowase who was adjudged the best pupil in the school thanked the Assemblyman for the award given to them.
She promised the Assemblyman and Tandan community at large that these awards given will motivate them to learn hard and become great leaders in this country.
"My colleague pupils should learn from us and take their studies seriously, let us learn hard and become great leaders in future", Millicent Dowase appealed.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News