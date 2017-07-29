TOP STORIES
The Senior Minister Must Be Interested To Know The Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding The Death Of President Mills
This is rather bizarre for me to have to observe, but practically and culturally speaking, it does not make much sense, except for those who curiously and adamantly refuse to let the rest of the world onto the precise circumstances under which President John Evans Atta-Mills met his proverbial Maker, to presume to be celebrating the “5th Memorial Lecture” of a man the official cause of whose death has been turned into a political football by those who have a responsibility to let the nation know precisely why and how the first Fourth Republican Ghanaian sitting president to literally kick the bucket, to use the most cliched of euphemisms, expired on July 24, 2012.
Which is also why one cannot help but snort with amused contempt to hear those who may well be responsible for the death of President Mills castigating the Akufo-Addo Flagstaff House for not having shown any remarkable interest and/or enthusiasm in the preparatory activities leading up to the commemoration of the passing of this notable scholar-educator and retired tax-law professor of the University of Ghana.
In other words, to many of us civilized and highly cultivated Ghanaian citizens, the man may have been offered a State Burial with a remarkable host of foreign dignitaries attending both his funeral and burial – twenty-one-gun-salute and all – nevertheless, the fact still remains deafeningly disturbingly that President John Evans Atta-Mills is the only known leader of postcolonial Ghana whose cause of death was scandalously and rudely ignored by his own arch-lieutenant or second-in-command, namely, then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama, who proceeded almost immediately to express his “heart-felt” gratitude to Divine Providence for having literally and auspiciously mowed then-President Atta-Mills out of the way, in order to make his right-hand man the first President of Fourth-Republican Ghana to have been born after the landmark date of March 6, 1957.
It is quite obvious that until an official enquiry or inquest is established to forensically confirm that, indeed, President Atta-Mills expired under circumstances that may be aptly and legally classified as “Natural” or scientifically and objectively, and clinically, “Devoid of Foul Play,” Mr. Koku Anyidoho and his hoodlum ilk among the front-row members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can dream all the dreams they want, in which President Mills was purportedly seen smiling and gaily showing the wide gap between his upper-front teeth and beating his chest loudly and knowingly confiding, “I am hale and hearty in this new place I presently find myself,” the fact will still remain that officially speaking, the death of the Fante-Ekumfi native has yet to be announced the traditional, cross-cultural and cross-ethnic Ghanaian way.
Which is why it comes as absolutely nothing short of a traumatic surprise to learn that Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister of the Akufo-Addo Administration, had actually not only attended the “5th Memorial Lecture” of his old friend and high school classmate from their Achimota days, but had also scandalously validated the criminal staging of the celebration of the life of a great Ghanaian citizen the cause of whose death and/or the circumstances surrounding the same, were never officially disclosed by his arch-lieutenant. Could Mr. Osafo-Maafo, therefore, be legitimately accused of being complicit in the ignoble circus activities that attended the “unofficial” announcement of the death of Ghana’s third Fourth-Republican President?
Well, to be frank and honest with the dear reader, it would constitute the very height of the most farcical of absurdities for anybody to either make any such a statement or reach such a conclusion. Nevertheless, if we are to take the Senior Minister’s testimony at the 5th Atta-Mills’ Memorial Lecture that he was on the most fraternally intimate of terms with our celebrated, and some would say “immortalized,” protagonist while they schooled together at Achimota in the late 1950s or early 1960s to be a gospel truth, then it cannot be gainsaid that it is incumbent upon Mr. Osafo-Maafo to ensure that the Ghanaian citizens and taxpayers who sponsored the erstwhile Atta-Mills government of the National Democratic Congress, as well as paid the salaries of the cabinet appointees of the latter regime, have an inalienable constitutional right to be told the precise cause, or causes, as well as the exact circumstances leading to the demise of their beloved Son-of-the-Soil (See “Atta-Mills Promised to Make Me Finance Minister –Osafo-Maafo Remembers Friend” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 7/27/17).
On a lighter note, there is an aspect to the afore-referenced news story whose significantly apparent connection to Mr. Osafo-Maafo’s political falling out, or parting of the ways, with former President John Agyekum-Kufuor is poignantly inescapable. If, indeed, it is true that then-Candidate Atta-Mills had publicly promised to make the Akyem-Kotoku native his Finance Minister, in the highly unlikely event of Chairman Rawlings’ pet political poodle – my profuse apologies to my good, old Uncle Tarkwa-Atta – clinching the presidency in 2000 and, again in 2004, there surely must be some connection to the blisteringly uncharitable manner in which then-President Kufuor butt-kicked Mr. Osafo-Maafo from his cabinet. But it cannot be objectively ascertained, at least not at this juncture, to what extent this wholly unintended public expression of the admiration of one old friend to another might have factored into the quite obvious disaffection which very likely inspired President Kufuor’s jack-bootingof the renowned largely self-made entrepreneur from his cabinet.
Not that it really matters, anyhow, at this juncture. Because, if anything at all, it is the epically and scandalously humiliated Mr. Osafo-Maafo, of yesteryear, who now seems to be having the last laugh, and the best time of his life, even as we speak.
