Tarkwa Municipal Sporting Park To Get Facelift By Combined Stakeholders Championed By MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker
During campaigning and after the election, Hon George Mireku Duker constantly promised the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency a befitting Sport Arena. On 24th June 2017 at the Party"s delegate conference at Goldfields Junior Staff Club House, the Hon. Member of Tarkwa Nsuaem stated that a consultant has been contracted to design the TNA Park to international standard.
In view of this, presentation on the new design by the consultant (AESL) of the TNA park was unveiled at Hotel De Hilda on 21 July 2017 to the cooperate organizations within Tarkwa who are willing to support the Member of Parliament to uplift the face of the TNA park.
The Chairman of the program Mr. Robert Siaw, the Sustainable Development Manager of Goldfields Ghana limited challenged cooperate organizations within Tarkwa especially the mining companies to show commitment in the project since the project when constructed will go a long way to sell the companies outside Tarkwa.
Speaking at the program, Hon Duker stated that the new TNA Park will have a new dressing room, reconstruction of the pitch, construction of seats, and construction of shade, construction of car park and mounting of a score board.
In attendance were representatives from Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem, Ghana Manganese Company, African Mining Services, Ecobank, NIB, Access Bank, MTN Ghana, GT Bank, OBO Betterman and all the media houses in Tarkwa Municipal.
The representatives of the mining companies led by Mr. Samuel Noi, Acting Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited expressed their willingness to make the MP's initiative a success and demanded for a copy of the presentation for their internal deliberation of the project.
A nine member committee was unveiled by Hon. Duker and were tasked to see to it that the project commenced before September 15, 2017
Members of the committee are Mr. Stephen Adjei (Sustainability Manager, Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem), Mr Robert Siaw (Sustainable Development Manager, GGL), Mr. Jerry Fynn, (AMS), Mr. Wisdom Adjei Mensah (HR Manager, GMC), Mr. Benson Ankomah (Manager, NIB), Mr. Kennedy Ofosuhene (MTN), Mr. Perry Mensah (A rep for MP), Mr. Josiah of Space FM (Rep from the media house) and Mr. Emmanuel Biney of OBO Betterment.
