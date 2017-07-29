TOP STORIES
when you think too much of a particular disease, you feel like you are sick of it. That is how failure is!By: Albert Singye( Alber
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
England lead South Africa by 198 in 3rd Test
London (AFP) - England were 20 without loss in their second innings leading by 198 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Saturday.
Alastair Cook was six not out and Keaton Jennings 10 not out in what is the 100th Test staged at The Oval.
Earlier, Toby Roland-Jones became just the sixth England cricketer to take five or more wickets in their debut bowling innings in Test cricket with a return of five for 57 as South Africa were dismissed for 175 in reply to the hosts' 353.
Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 52 before he was last man out, caught behind off Middlesex seamer Roland-Jones.
This four-match series is level at 1-1.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
South Africa