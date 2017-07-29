modernghana logo

England lead South Africa by 198 in 3rd Test

England paceman Toby Roland-Jones took five wickets on his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
London (AFP) - England were 20 without loss in their second innings leading by 198 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval on Saturday.

Alastair Cook was six not out and Keaton Jennings 10 not out in what is the 100th Test staged at The Oval.

Earlier, Toby Roland-Jones became just the sixth England cricketer to take five or more wickets in their debut bowling innings in Test cricket with a return of five for 57 as South Africa were dismissed for 175 in reply to the hosts' 353.

Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 52 before he was last man out, caught behind off Middlesex seamer Roland-Jones.

This four-match series is level at 1-1.

