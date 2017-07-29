modernghana logo

England's Roland-Jones takes 5 wickets as South Africa dismissed for 175

AFP
2 hours ago | South Africa
England paceman Toby Roland-Jones took five wickets on his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
London (AFP) - South Africa were bowled out for 175 in reply to England's first innings 353, a deficit of 178 runs, on the third day of the third Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Temba Bavuma was last man out for an innings top score of 52, caught behind off debutant paceman Toby Roland-Jones, after helping the Proteas avoid the follow-on.

The Middlesex seamer's return of five for 57 in 16.4 overs saw Roland-Jones become the sixth England bowler to take five or more wickets in their first innings in Test cricket.

This match is the 100th Test staged at The Oval.

The four-match series is level at 1-1.

South Africa

