modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

80 Ghanaians Deported From Libya

Daily Guide
20 minutes ago | General News
The deportees
The deportees

At least 80 Ghanaians have reportedly been deported from Libya.

They were said to have been living in the Arab country illegally, officials say.

The deportees arrived at the Kotoka International Airport Thursday night, 27 July.

Reports say quite a number of them had been in prison for as long as eight months before their deportation.

It has been a usual practice by some Ghanaians and nationals from other African countries to cross the Sahara Desert to Libya for 'greener pastures.'

Dozens don't even make it to their final destination and perish on the desert.

In April, this year, some 300 Ghanaians in Libya voluntarily returned home.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Ragging row can derail EC timetable; appoint Ag. Chair - Kwesi Jonah

14 hours ago

“I’m Ready To Cooperate… But Should Be Humane” – Jinapor: Ameri Deal

17 hours ago

quot-img-1In time of difficulties, on must not let one's indignity reflect in one's reaction. Gentleness must always prevail.

By: Koku Kesedovoo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line