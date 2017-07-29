modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Let's make NCA a world class regulator - Sakyi Addo

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, July 28, GNA - Mr. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority, has urged the Board, Management and Staff of the Authority to utilise their collectively strength and intellect to the benefit of the stakeholders they served.

Speaking at a durbar of the members of the recently-sworn in Board and staff at the NCA's headquarters, Mr Sakyi Addo said in their efforts to address the challenges of the industry they must effectively cater for the needs of the Government, the Operators and the consumers.

He entreated them to adhere to the corporate governance structures, respect the hierarchy and reporting lines and also exhibit exemplary behavior to make the regulatory body a credible world class institution.

Mr. Sakyi-Addo assured the staff of better working conditions and the necessary resources in order for them to deliver on their mandate.

Mr. Joe Anokye, the acting Director General of NCA, welcomed the Board and commended the staff for the support given him during his six months stay in office.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Ragging row can derail EC timetable; appoint Ag. Chair - Kwesi Jonah

14 hours ago

“I’m Ready To Cooperate… But Should Be Humane” – Jinapor: Ameri Deal

17 hours ago

quot-img-1You can only rip what you sow

By: Mutasco Dot quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line