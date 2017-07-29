modernghana logo

President of Malta departs

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Accra, July 28, GNA - The President of Malta, Mrs Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, left Accra Friday evening after a three-day state visit.

The visit was to strengthen bilateral ties as well as economic relations between the two countries.

President Preca, among other things, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

In a pre-departure interview at the Kotoka International Airport, President Coleiro told journalists that she was highly appreciative of the 'Ghanaian hospitality,' she had experienced.

She expressed the belief that the friendly relations fostered between the two countries would develop into tangible cooperation to their benefit.

President Preca and her husband, Edgar Preca, were seen off at the Kotoka International Airport by the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and a number of state officials.

GNA

By Robert Anane, GNA

Politics

