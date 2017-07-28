TOP STORIES
Suspected armed robber remanded at Tarkwa
Tarkwa (W/R), July 28, GNA - An eighteen-year-old unemployed man who attacked two women and robbed them at Kamaso junction, near Sureso at Asankragwa has appeared before a Tarkwa Circuit Court.
The accused,Isaac Mensah has been charged with robbery.
He pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew remanded him into prison custody to re-appear on August 1.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman said the complainants and the accused are all residents of Kamaso.
She said on June 26, at about 1830 hours, the complainants who had gone to Asankragwa were returning to Kamaso when Mensah attacked them from a nearby bush with a locally manufactured pistol and stripped them naked.
The accused then took the first complainant's handbag which contained two mobile phones valued 150 cedis, voters and National Health Insurance Scheme identity cards.
Chief Inspector Anaman said he also collected the second complainant's bag which contained a dress, necklace and a hat valued 155 Ghana cedis, an amount of 200 cedis, a Voter and National Health Insurance Scheme identity cards.
She said after Mensah had succeeded in robbing the complainants, he bolted with the items.
According to the Prosecutor, the first complainant watched Mensah closely when he attacked them, described him to some members in the village when they arrived home.
She added that on the same day at about 2230 hours, the accused was seen at a drinking spot at Sureso and was nabbed and handed over to the police by a section of the community.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
